Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 30,710 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,710 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 44.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Stock Performance

ESTC stock opened at $78.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Elastic has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $136.06. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.81 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESTC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Elastic from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.48.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other Elastic news, Director Paul R. Auvil III purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,054.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul R. Auvil III purchased 20,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,054.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $187,286.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,543,190 shares in the company, valued at $319,159,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

