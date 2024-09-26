Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $147,000 Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 220,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 171,905 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 796.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 139,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 123,767 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 101.0% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 144,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 72,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 87,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $9.38 on Thursday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $51.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 113.14% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

