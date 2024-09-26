Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $212,000 Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NYT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 129.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 34.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in New York Times by 401.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 84,033.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Price Performance

NYT stock opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.82 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $986,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,487,546.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $986,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,487,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

