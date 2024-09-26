Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,038 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,654,000 after acquiring an additional 38,613 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 274.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 47,663 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $7,054,384.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,745,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,979,738.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,352,224.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $7,054,384.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,745,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,979,738.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $194.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.13.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $161.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.72. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $129.94 and a 52-week high of $206.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

