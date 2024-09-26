MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the August 31st total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEGI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 598,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 101,191 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 123,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund alerts:

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance

MEGI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 110,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,900. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Announces Dividend

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

(Get Free Report)

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.