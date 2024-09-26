Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) Short Interest Update

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the August 31st total of 185,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 16.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Maison Solutions Price Performance

MSS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,085,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,024. Maison Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maison Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $29.65 million during the quarter.

Maison Solutions Company Profile

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

