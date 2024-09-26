Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Maisons du Monde Stock Performance

MDOUF remained flat at $4.33 during trading on Thursday. Maisons du Monde has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, provides home and living room related products in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products.

