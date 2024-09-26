MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Down 4.4%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $102.02 and last traded at $102.15. 105,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 722,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.84.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMYT. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on MakeMyTrip from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.28.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $254.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.85 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 94,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 340,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,975,000 after buying an additional 86,558 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,891,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,125,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,773,000 after acquiring an additional 74,951 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

