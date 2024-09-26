Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) CEO Sells $488,963.16 in Stock

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Laurance Michaels sold 65,898 shares of Mama’s Creations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $488,963.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mama’s Creations Stock Performance

Shares of MAMA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.33. 267,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,906. The company has a market capitalization of $275.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $28.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Mama’s Creations from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mama’s Creations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

Featured Articles

