Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 448.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 131,381 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.26% of Manhattan Associates worth $39,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 549,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,277,000 after buying an additional 384,941 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $77,433,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,529,000 after acquiring an additional 193,951 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $44,705,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,624.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 113,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after purchasing an additional 106,726 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,872,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.57.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $284.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.85 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.91 and a 200-day moving average of $240.96. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.97 and a 52-week high of $287.63.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

