Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $102.00

Shares of Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 102 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 103 ($1.38), with a volume of 14693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.42).
Manolete Partners Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 129.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 131.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.92. The firm has a market cap of £45.07 million, a PE ratio of 5,350.00 and a beta of 0.77.
Manolete Partners Company Profile
Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
