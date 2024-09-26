ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Acquired by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $44,057,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 186,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

MAN stock opened at $72.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.23 and a beta of 1.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $80.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

