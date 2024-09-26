Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.27. 20,002,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 55,226,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MARA. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MARA

Marathon Digital Trading Up 8.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 5.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 62.57%. The business had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Marathon Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $431,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,169,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $431,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,169,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,022,547.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,212 shares of company stock worth $726,178 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 1,920.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 165,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 156,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.