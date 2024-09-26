Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stake Raised by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,430,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

