Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Gap Down to $26.74

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.74, but opened at $26.11. Marathon Oil shares last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 406,904 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.61 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,430,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,430,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,033,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $1,588,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $1,413,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 19,592 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

