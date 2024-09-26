Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,213 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Marathon Petroleum worth $207,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.69.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $161.66 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $139.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

