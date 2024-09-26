Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

