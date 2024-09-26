Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.11

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.11 and traded as low as $3.94. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 2,587 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MARPS

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $8.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

(Get Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.