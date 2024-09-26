Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRNS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

NASDAQ:MRNS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 339,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,197. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $95.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $11.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7,831.35% and a negative net margin of 493.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

