Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the August 31st total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Maris-Tech Price Performance
Shares of Maris-Tech stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. 22,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,461. Maris-Tech has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.
Maris-Tech Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Maris-Tech
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Maris-Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maris-Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.