Mark A. Stevens Sells 165,100 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 165,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $20,021,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,420,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,107,588.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.04. 301,305,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,167,438. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.76. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 417,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,823,000 after acquiring an additional 141,930 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 843.8% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 570,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $70,513,000 after buying an additional 510,294 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 772.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 945.0% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 84,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 76,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 972.8% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Westpark Capital lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.