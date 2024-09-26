Markforged’s (MKFG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Lake Street Capital

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Lake Street Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Markforged from $1.30 to $0.85 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Markforged alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MKFG

Markforged Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MKFG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.78. 506,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,199. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. Markforged has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $97.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Markforged had a negative net margin of 134.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $21.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markforged will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKFG. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Markforged by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 561,304 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Markforged by 1.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,832,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after buying an additional 237,967 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners L P lifted its holdings in Markforged by 0.9% in the second quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 14,731,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 136,364 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Markforged by 40.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 839,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 241,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Markforged by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 525,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 142,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Markforged

(Get Free Report)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.