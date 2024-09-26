Marlowe (LON:MRL) Shares Down 37.8%

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 37.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 236 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.75). 541,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 578,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($6.03).

A number of brokerages have commented on MRL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.51) target price on shares of Marlowe in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.24) target price on shares of Marlowe in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 444.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 486.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of £250.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,214.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.

