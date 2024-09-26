Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,735 shares of company stock worth $4,897,317. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $223.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

