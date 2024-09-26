Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 256,298 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,076,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.41% of NICE as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 72.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.64.

NICE Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NICE stock opened at $170.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.99. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. NICE had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. NICE’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

