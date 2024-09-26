Marshall Wace LLP Has $33.49 Million Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,311,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,145 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $33,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on COLD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

COLD opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

