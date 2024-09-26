Marshall Wace LLP Has $48.31 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 357.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,178 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.39% of Universal Health Services worth $48,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 67.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $256.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.92.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $241.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.69. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.90 and a 12-month high of $243.25. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

