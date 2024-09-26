Marshall Wace LLP Increases Holdings in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,811,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958,494 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.60% of Iris Energy worth $43,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter worth $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.
IREN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point cut their price target on Iris Energy from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.
Shares of Iris Energy stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. Iris Energy Limited has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $15.75.
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
