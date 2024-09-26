Marshall Wace LLP Increases Holdings in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,811,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958,494 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.60% of Iris Energy worth $43,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter worth $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IREN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point cut their price target on Iris Energy from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Iris Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Iris Energy stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. Iris Energy Limited has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $15.75.

Iris Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.