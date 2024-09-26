Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 265,687 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 115,974 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $57,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,892 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $23,202,000 after purchasing an additional 16,035 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,140 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,342 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $215.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $239.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.73 and its 200 day moving average is $211.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

