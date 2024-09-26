Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 49,992 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,992 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.55% of Onto Innovation worth $59,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 2.9% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 626.5% in the second quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 64,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 55,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.17.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $203.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.10 and a 200 day moving average of $202.06. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.98 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total value of $264,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Articles

