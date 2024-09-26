Marshall Wace LLP Sells 207,561 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 207,561 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.23% of State Street worth $50,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.46.

Shares of STT opened at $88.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.79. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $89.49.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

