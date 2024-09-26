Marshall Wace LLP Sells 520,250 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 520,250 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.24% of GoDaddy worth $47,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GDDY opened at $158.85 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.15 and a 1 year high of $167.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.08 and a 200 day moving average of $139.87.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.54.

In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,620.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,620.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.17, for a total value of $152,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,632 shares in the company, valued at $28,551,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,816,386 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

