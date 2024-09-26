Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $310.57

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 310.57 ($4.16) and traded as high as GBX 334 ($4.47). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 326.50 ($4.37), with a volume of 212,375 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSLH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.95) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Marshalls alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marshalls

Marshalls Stock Performance

Marshalls Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 337.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 310.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £825.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4,081.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marshalls news, insider Matt Pullen purchased 14,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £50,011.70 ($66,968.00). 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marshalls Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.