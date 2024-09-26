Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $310.57

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 310.57 ($4.16) and traded as high as GBX 334 ($4.47). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 326.50 ($4.37), with a volume of 212,375 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on MSLH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.95) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marshalls
Marshalls Stock Performance
Marshalls Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Marshalls news, insider Matt Pullen purchased 14,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £50,011.70 ($66,968.00). 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Marshalls Company Profile
Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marshalls
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.