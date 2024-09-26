Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.90

Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Price Performance
MNP stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 366 ($4.90). The stock had a trading volume of 154,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,950. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 362.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 373.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of £251.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,045.71 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Currie Global Portfolio has a 52-week low of GBX 294.64 ($3.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 399 ($5.34).
About Martin Currie Global Portfolio
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Currie Global Portfolio
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.