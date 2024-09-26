Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.90

Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MNP stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 366 ($4.90). The stock had a trading volume of 154,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,950. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 362.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 373.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of £251.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,045.71 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Currie Global Portfolio has a 52-week low of GBX 294.64 ($3.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 399 ($5.34).

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

