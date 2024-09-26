Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.52

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.52 and traded as high as C$11.80. Martinrea International shares last traded at C$11.45, with a volume of 127,935 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.79.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$856.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.09.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.03). Martinrea International had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.5511983 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

