Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 212,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 59,946 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Masco by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MAS stock opened at $82.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $83.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MAS

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.