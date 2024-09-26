Masco (NYSE:MAS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.61

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.61 and last traded at $83.40, with a volume of 259311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Get Masco alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Masco

Masco Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.20.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 62.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Masco by 4,545.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

