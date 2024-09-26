Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 92,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $4,895,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.45, for a total value of $50,952,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,924,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,970,017,774.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $489.45 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $501.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $468.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.70.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

