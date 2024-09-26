Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,082,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,569 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.6% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,241,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 454,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,368,000 after purchasing an additional 79,418 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 11,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP grew its position in Mastercard by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 21,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Mastercard by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MA. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $489.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $452.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $501.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.37.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.