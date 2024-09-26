Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.6% of DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. BNP Paribas lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.70.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $489.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.37. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $501.80. The company has a market capitalization of $452.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

