Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Down to $50.56

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.56, but opened at $49.15. Matador Resources shares last traded at $49.35, with a volume of 86,120 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.17.

Matador Resources Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.48.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $111,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,645.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,300 shares of company stock worth $634,615. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Matador Resources by 121.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Matador Resources by 16.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

