Matson (NYSE:MATX) Sets New 12-Month High at $144.43

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $144.43 and last traded at $142.73, with a volume of 7710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MATX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Matson Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $847.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 13.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Matson

In related news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 12,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $1,580,060.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,579,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Matson news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 12,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $1,580,060.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,418 shares in the company, valued at $15,579,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $135,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,435 shares of company stock worth $12,413,519. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Matson by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 64,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Matson by 35.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Matson by 18.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 282,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,783,000 after purchasing an additional 43,324 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 579.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 16,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 14,345 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

