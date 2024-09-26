Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC cut its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,818,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765,283 shares during the quarter. Mattel comprises 2.6% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned 4.31% of Mattel worth $240,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 71.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 14,185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Mattel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

