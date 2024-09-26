Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at B. Riley

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at B. Riley from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Matthews International Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MATW traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.88. 33,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,431. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $702.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $427.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.03 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.
