McDonald’s (MCD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD):

9/24/2024 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $284.00 to $325.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – McDonald’s had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2024 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2024 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $275.00 to $301.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/10/2024 – McDonald’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $342.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2024 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $310.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2024 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $355.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $280.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – McDonald’s was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $285.00.

7/30/2024 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $310.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $330.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $288.00 to $278.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $280.00 to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $295.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $357.00 to $342.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $300.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – McDonald’s had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2024 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $320.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – McDonald’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

MCD opened at $300.53 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,958 shares of company stock worth $7,032,111 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

