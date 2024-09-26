McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 205.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $171,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

MGRC stock opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.43. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $95.50 and a 12 month high of $130.86. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.76.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

MGRC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

