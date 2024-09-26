McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 31.750-32.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 32.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $479.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.74. McKesson has a 12 month low of $431.35 and a 12 month high of $637.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.27 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current year.
MCK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus upped their price target on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $613.36.
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,635,492. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
