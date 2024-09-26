Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC cut its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,820,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,598 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 13.1% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $82,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,018.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,820,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98,341 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.