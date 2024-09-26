MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.99

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$16.99 and last traded at C$16.95, with a volume of 20823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MDA shares. Cormark raised their price objective on MDA Space from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

MDA Space Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.93.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.34 million. MDA Space had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Research analysts predict that MDA Space Ltd. will post 0.9875297 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MDA Space

In related news, Director John Carter Risley sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.42, for a total transaction of C$347,017.50. In other MDA Space news, Director Karl W. Smith acquired 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,120.20. Also, Director John Carter Risley sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.42, for a total transaction of C$347,017.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,800 shares of company stock worth $3,263,189. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

MDA Space Company Profile

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

