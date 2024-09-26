Medallion Financial Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Medallion Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $187.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Medallion Financial had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 52,857 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 41,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

